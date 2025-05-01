Landing Pad Shop Debuts Ahead of Red Carpet Corridor Festival

Heritage Corridor Destinations, Joliet Area Historical Museum, the Wilmington Park District and the City of Wilmington have partnered together to launch a new Route 66-themed souvenir stop - dubbed The Landing Pad.

Located just steps away from the new home of the Gemini Giant fiberglass statue - one of the most iconic photo ops located along historic Route 66 - this shop officially opened to the public on Thursday, May 1st - and will be open during Red Carpet Corridor Festival Weekend - Saturday, May 3rd and Sunday, May 4th.

Visitors of The Landing Pad will be able to browse a curated selection of Gemini Giant, Route 66 and The First Hundred Miles branded merch Thursdays through Mondays, from noon-6 p.m. through November.

Shop souvenirs and The First Hundred Miles merch at The Landing Pad. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

“We are excited to be able to meet and welcome all our Route 66 visitors, local and from afar, with a smile and help make their trip as memorable as possible! We can’t wait to see you there,”said Kirsten Van Duyne, Executive Director of Wilmington Park District.

While the shop will begin it’s regular hours starting this weekend, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 22 at 11 a.m., featuring food vendors, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic piece of Americana as the Gemini Giant,” said Robert Navarro, President and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations.

“Not only were we able to save the Giant, but now with The Landing Pad, we’re giving travelers some mementos to take with them to remember their travels on the Mother Road. It’s a testament to the strong community spirit of Wilmington and the surrounding area.”

The legendary 438-pound fiberglass Gemini Giant was welcomed to it’s new home on Wilmington’s South Island back in November of 2024. Sporting a fresh paint job in it’s original color scheme, this larger than life statue sits on a Route 66 shield-themed concrete base, in a park that proudly features a new walking path, digital message sign, native landscaping and a parking lot to accommodate future generations of Route 66 travelers looking to visit the mother road’s ultimate photo-op.

One of the many iconic “Muffler Men” that once dotted Route 66 and other historic routes across the country, the Gemini Giant is beloved for its unique space-age theming and quirky color palate. The Gemini Giant ranks on countless must-see travel lists - alongside other favorites like the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma, and the surreal Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

The Landing Pad souvenir stop opens to the public, just feet away from the legendary Gemini Giant. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

The Landing Pad will debut in conjunction with this weekend’s Red Carpet Corridor Festival. This fan-favorite fest returns to Illinois’ Route 66 – expanding to featuring activities in 14 historic Route 66 communities over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4. This popular fan-favorite celebration, now marking its 18th anniversary, will bring free, family-friendly events to Joliet, Elwood, Wilmington, Braidwood, Godley, Braceville, Gardner, Dwight, Odell, Pontiac, Chenoa, Lexington, Normal and Bloomington.

Sponsored by these 14 communities, with assistance from Heritage Corridor Destinations, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, Illinois Office of Tourism and Route 66 Association of Illinois, the annual festival invites everyone to experience life in the slow lane, and savor the sights of historic Route 66. Each community has produced a one-of-a-kind lineup of events, from full-fledged festivals to antique and craft sales, art sales, car and motorcycle shows and live music.

The festival is also the unofficial kickoff to garage sale season along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, so you’ll spot plenty of yard, garage and sidewalk sales on the route.

Along the way, you’ll find plenty of places to stop for food, snacks and treats, and many historic sites, free museums and unique mom-and-pop businesses offering extended hours and complimentary tours. Travelers are free to soak in the sights from the comfort of their cars, or stop and explore these picturesque, small communities – all dotted with unusual roadside attractions and memorable photo ops.

Dubbed a linear museum, the scenic stretch of Route 66 from Joliet to Bloomington is lined with interpretive signs and historic stopping points that will transport you back in time to the heyday of the Mother Road.

For a full list of Red Carpet Corridor Festivities, visit: ILRoute66RedCarpetCorridor.com

To learn more about The Landing Pad, visit: Facebook.com/thelandingpadil