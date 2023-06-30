June 30, 2023
The Times
OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa to offer robotic-arm assisted surgery

Orthopedic surgeons can personalize knee, hip replacements

By Shaw Local News Network
OSF's Connor Kasik, DO, orthopedic surgeon, stands with the robotic-arm assisted joint replacement, Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa now offers robotic-arm assisted joint replacement with the Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system.

This technology allows orthopedic surgeons to personalize total knee, partial knee and total hip replacement procedures for patients, OSF said in a news release. This new surgical option offers patients a minimally invasive alternative for joint replacement enabling patients to recover faster and more effectively.

“The Mako robotic system, which combines 3-D CT-based planning with data analytics, allows our orthopedic surgeons to create a personalized plan for each patient based on their unique anatomy before surgery,” said Leonardo Lopez, MD, chief medical officer of OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, in a news release. “We believe this state-of-the-art technology will lead to better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients. Connor Kasik, DO, and Robert Mitchell, DO, are certified to perform robotic-arm assisted joint replacement surgeries at OSF St. Elizabeth.”

Call 815-431-5746 for more information regarding the OSF Medical Group – Orthopedic offices located at 1050 E. Norris Drive, Suite 3A, in Ottawa or the OSF Medical Group – Orthopedic office located at 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 700 in Mendota.

Go to osfhealthcare.org/orthopedics for more information.

