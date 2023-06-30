June 30, 2023
The Times
Streator High School CalendarOttawa Township High School CalendarStarved Rock CountryVideo | The TimesMarquette AcademyThank You | The TimesA&E | The TimesArchive | The TimesElection | The TimesCoronavirus | The TimesMarketing | The TimesLa Salle County NewsOttawa and La Salle County OpinionPhoto Galleries | The TimesPremium | The TimesLa Salle County Prep SportsSponsored | The TimesLa Salle County Sports
The Times

OSF adds primary care provider in Ottawa

Jamie Bond added to OSF Medical Group - Primary Care

By Shaw Local News Network
Jamie Bond, APRN

Jamie Bond, APRN (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

OSF HealthCare added a new primary care provider to its staff to serve Ottawa and surrounding areas.

The addition of Jamie Bond, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Bond joins the care team of Ryan Tremb, DO and offers many primary care services. She loves helping patients meet their health goals, according to a news release from OSF. As a primary care provider, she enjoys getting to know her patients and working with them throughout their lives, OSF said.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University and a medical degree from the University of St. Francis.

For more information, call 815-433-1010.

Ottawa
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois