OSF adds primary care provider in Ottawa

OSF HealthCare added a new primary care provider to its staff to serve Ottawa and surrounding areas.

The addition of Jamie Bond, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Bond joins the care team of Ryan Tremb, DO and offers many primary care services. She loves helping patients meet their health goals, according to a news release from OSF. As a primary care provider, she enjoys getting to know her patients and working with them throughout their lives, OSF said.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University and a medical degree from the University of St. Francis.

For more information, call 815-433-1010.