Sandwich football vs. Johnsburg score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Sandwich faces Johnsburg in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sandwich vs. Johnsburg kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Johnsburg High School

Sandwich-Johnsburg preview

About the Indians: Sandwich dominated Plano last week, winning 41-16 to take the Route 34 rivalry matchup for the third straight time. … The Indians rolled up almost 400 rushing yards, with four different running backs rushing for TDs. Simeion Harris had a 75-yard TD with 158 yards and Nick Michalek had 148 yards and a 16-yard score. ... QB Brady Behringer scored on an 11-yard keeper and tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Kai Pon. … Sandwich, a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season, had struggled out of the gate with losses to Manteno and Wilmington, surrendering a combined 94 points.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg defeated Richmond-Burton 21-14 for its first win against the Rockets since 2017. … The Skyhawks beat Wilmot Wisconsin 41-21 in their opener and lost to Mundelein 21-14 in Week 2. … Sandwich beat Johnsburg in last year’s game 28-6. … QB Carter Block, a junior, was 12-of-21 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win against R-B. He also scored the Skyhawks’ third TD of the game on a 9-yard scramble with 7:54 left in the third that gave his team a 21-7 lead. … Sophomore Ryan Franze had 97 yards on four catches, including touchdown grabs of 23 and 51 yards. RB Brett Centnarowicz led his team with 73 rushing yards on 19 carries. … LB Duke Mays added a fumble recovery and interception.

FND pick: Sandwich

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: