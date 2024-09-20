September 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Jacobs football vs. Cary-Grove score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By Alex Kantecki
Jacobs’ Connor Goehring passes in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hampshire School in Hampshire.

Jacobs’ Connor Goehring passes in varsity football at Hampshire School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jacobs faces Cary-Grove in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Jacobs vs. Cary-Grove kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Cary-Grove High School

Jacobs-Cary-Grove preview

About the Golden Eagles: Since being shut out by Prairie Ridge 17-0 in Week 1, Jacobs has won two games in a row and looks to be hitting its stride as a run-heavy team. ... The Golden Eagles defeated Huntley 26-15 in Week 3, running for 407 yards in the process. … T.O. Boddie scored a 98-yard touchdown and ran for a game-high 244 yards and two TDs. Caden DuMelle added 156 yards and two scores in a dominant performance up front for Jacobs. ... Matt Scardina and Luke Gormsen had 11 tackles apiece and Andrii Tymoshchuk tallied 10. Jacobs lost to Cary-Grove 27-14 in its one game last season.

About the Trojans: The Trojans coasted to a 46-7 win against McHenry last week and have outscored their first three opponents 118-24. C-G was ranked as the No. 1 team in last week’s Associated Press Class 6A poll. … FB Logan Abrams, who missed the team’s first game, ran for three TDs in the first quarter in a runaway win against the Warriors. Cary-Grove has yet to be tested, with Jacobs representing the biggest challenge of the season yet.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

How to watch Jacobs-Cary-Grove football game livestream

The Jacobs vs. Cary-Grove game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: