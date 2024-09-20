Jacobs football vs. Cary-Grove score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Jacobs faces Cary-Grove in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Golden Eagles: Since being shut out by Prairie Ridge 17-0 in Week 1, Jacobs has won two games in a row and looks to be hitting its stride as a run-heavy team. ... The Golden Eagles defeated Huntley 26-15 in Week 3, running for 407 yards in the process. … T.O. Boddie scored a 98-yard touchdown and ran for a game-high 244 yards and two TDs. Caden DuMelle added 156 yards and two scores in a dominant performance up front for Jacobs. ... Matt Scardina and Luke Gormsen had 11 tackles apiece and Andrii Tymoshchuk tallied 10. Jacobs lost to Cary-Grove 27-14 in its one game last season.

About the Trojans: The Trojans coasted to a 46-7 win against McHenry last week and have outscored their first three opponents 118-24. C-G was ranked as the No. 1 team in last week’s Associated Press Class 6A poll. … FB Logan Abrams, who missed the team’s first game, ran for three TDs in the first quarter in a runaway win against the Warriors. Cary-Grove has yet to be tested, with Jacobs representing the biggest challenge of the season yet.

