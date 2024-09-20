Best of the Fox recognizes local businesses with local support

David and Michelle Meintz of Clean Bee Flooring & Upholstery Care in McHenry have a photo taken as they celebrate their award during the Northwest Herald Best of the Fox awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Lou's Lounge at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Nearly 11,000 area residents cast more than 99,000 votes to show their support for local businesses they consider the Best of the Fox.

Now in its 22nd year, The Best of the Fox asks Northwest Herald readers to nominate and vote for the businesses they support across 163 categories. In all, 483 awards were given out, Northwest Herald Publisher Laura Shaw said.

[ Photos: Best of the Fox winners' celebration ]

The awards started as a fun contest, Shaw said, but over the years it has grown into a marketing opportunity for the businesses that are recognized.

“It is the local community’s voting on the local businesses,” Shaw said.

Luis Gonzales of Crystal Lake-based Luis Lawn Care won his first award this year. In business since 2012, he credits the recognition on adding more personnel to his crew and picking up new clients. He’s hoping the recognition continues to grow the business.

“Perhaps this will take us to the next level,” Gonzales said.

Northwest Herald Best of the Fox Event Business owners David and Danielle Badgley pose for a photo with their award banner for their gift shop Shop 3430 in McHenry during the Northwest Herald Best of the Fox awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at Lou's Lounge at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Jon and Alicia Magro’s Millie’s Playland in Crystal Lake has won in the Birthday Party Venue category for three years. They opened the business – a toddler play land with children’s museum influences – in 2020, just two days before the COVID-19 shutdowns began. The Best of the Fox Awards mean more than other online review sites because voters are local, Jon Magro said. “That recognition is the most important thing.”

“It is like the People’s Choice award,” Alicia Magro said.

Looks for the full list of Best of the Fox 2024 winners to be posted soon at shawnews.secondstreetapp.com/NWH-Best-of-the-Fox-2024.