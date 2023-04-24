Backhoe reported stolen in Henry recovered, 2 charged

A 26-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both of Kewanee, were arrested after abackhoe reported stolen near Henry by the Illinois Department of Transportation was recovered by police.
Jace Alldredge was arrested April 13 by the Chillicothe Police Department on a Marshall County warrant on theft charges related to an investigation conducted by the Henry Police Department. He also was charged on theft of government supported property related to the theft of the IDOT backhoe. His bond was set for $200,000 for both incidents.
Amanda Robinson was arrested April 20 by Kewanee Police on a Marshall County warrant for theft of government supported property related to the theft of the IDOT backhoe. Her bond was set for $100,000.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation April 7 into the theft of the backhoe from the area of routes 26 and 18. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received information April 12 the backhoe was left concealed in rural Bureau County. With the assistance of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, the backhoe was recovered and processed for evidentiary value by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.