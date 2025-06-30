Dixon bakery is a piece of cake

Margie Wildman of Baker Street in downtown Dixon has made wedding cakes for since the late 1980s, enjoying the challenge of coming up with what couples dream of for a lasting image of their wedding. "If there's something you really want, we can do that," she said. "If they can dream it, I can make it." (Cody Cutter)

DIXON — Marriages are like a work of art: Designed to be long-lasting and appreciated for many years.

Wedding cakes are aren’t all that different. They’re works of art, too, just not the kind that have to last for years to come. But even though they don’t last for a lifetime, the memories of a well-crafted cake can. No one wants to look back at their wedding and remember a reception that left a bad taste in their mouth. That’s why it’s important to have a mix-master who knows what they’re doing, like Margie Wildman, who owns Baker Street in downtown Dixon.

Ideas come simple and creative, such as this wedding cake with a birch tree look, and it's a welcomed challenge for Baker Street owner Margie Wildman. (Photo provided by Margie Wildman)

Wildman and her staff serve freshly made baked goods, in-house roasted coffee, and deli sandwiches at Baker Street, and after they’re done making their daily customers happy, Wildman can be found starting work making couples happy, channeling her creativity into wedding cakes.

Wedding cakes are the centerpiece — both symbolically and literally — of the reception’s menu. The couple slices the cake together and shares the first bite together. Some cakes are grand and some are simple. Some have tiers that tower over the table and others keep a low profile. But they all have one thing in common: They’re distinctive and delicious.

Another thing a lot of wedding cakes have in common: Wildman has had a hand in making them: For more than three decades now she’s been whipping up wedding cakes that put the “sweet” in “sweethearts.”

With so much importance placed on the wedding cake, Wildman’s task is not an easy one. From how it looks to how it tastes, there’s a lot that goes into making a cake. There’s the “Wow!” factor and the “Mmmmm!” factor, and Wildman strives to make sure her clients’ cakes live up to both. She’s turned hundreds of couples’ ideas into one-of-a-kind confectionery creations.

“When you do a wedding cake, all of your layers can be different,” Wildman said. “They don’t have to be the same. If there’s something you really want, we can do that. If they can dream it, I can make it.”

Wildman made her first wedding cake 36 years ago, and worked out of her home for the first 10 years before opening Baker Street to expand her culinary creations. Some of her most requested flavors of wedding cakes include triple chocolate, chocolate ganache, chocolate strawberry Bavarian, white strawberry Bavarian, cookie dough, and carrot cake.

Her creations can be short cakes or tall ones — the tallest she made was six tiers — and range in size from small to big — the largest one she made served 400 people at a ceremony in Chicago. Some are traditional and some have a character all their own. They can also be customized for customers’ dietary needs; Wildman can make gluten-free and vegan cakes as well.

Need help designing a cake or deciding on a flavor? Wildman offers consultations that come with a taste test.

“It’s very beneficial for them to try the cake,” Wildman said. “I’ve had people who may not like a certain kind of cake, like carrot cake, but when they try it, they’re like, ‘This carrot cake is real good.’ Some people may not know where to start, so I think this can ease their mind a little bit.”

In addition to wedding cakes, Wildman also makes cupcakes and other baked goods for dessert tables, which have been a growing trend in recent years, she said. It’s a contrast from when Wildman made her first cakes.

“Back then it was candy tables with bags, and then straight cake,” Wildman said. “Today the dessert table is all over the place — cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, dessert shots, macaroons, cake pops. Weddings are about what you want.”

Wildman also has seen styles from many decades ago make a comeback, which include two- and three-tier smaller cakes with simple piping, and tabletop fountains underneath the stands that hold the cakes.

“Fountains under your cake was so 1980s,” Wildman said. “That’s coming back, and then the old-fashioned draping of decoration is really coming back, too. It’s like what their grandpa or grandma had, they didn’t have flowers on it, just straight up piping. It’s really making a huge comeback. It’s coming.”

Want to sample some of Wildman’s baked goods? Baker Street is open mornings and afternoons Monday through Saturday. Customers can dine in in an environment that has a European look to it or get something to go.

Cakes, pies, cupcakes, muffins, scones, cookies, lemon blueberry biscuits and raspberry cream cheese danishes make up much of the baked goods selection. Hot and frozen coffees include espressos, cappuccino, mochas, lattes and hot chocolate; and sandwiches include paninis, chicken salads, croissants and breakfast varieties. Soups and apple pecan and garden salads also are served.

In a fitting testament to her talent, the wedding cake business has helped start many a relationship at the Baker Street. Some of Wildman’s customers began as wedding cake buyers and became regulars. She’s even had some who buy cakes for anniversaries that are a throwback to their own wedding cake from years ago, she said.

With decades of deliciousness behind her, Wildman is proud of the part she’s played in countless couples’ big day and looks forward to sharing in many more. For her, being able to turn her talent for baking into a celebration of love is like the frosting on the cake.

“Every wedding is special,” Wildman said. “I take great pride in giving a premium product every time. Meeting with the bride and groom and getting to know them and their tastes. It’s very special.”

Baker Street, 111 W. First Street in Dixon, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Find “Baker Street Dixon” on Facebook, go to bakerstreetcafeandcatering.com, email bakerstreet111@live.com or call 815-285-2253 for consultations or for more information.