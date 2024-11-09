Dixon woman hosts Vietnam Valor to thank veterans who weren’t welcomed home

Carol Chandler, of Dixon, organized and hosted Vietnam Valor on March 30, 2024, at the Dixon VFW Post 540 to honor Vietnam veterans. About 50 people attended. (Photo provided by Carol Chandler)

DIXON – The way Vietnam veterans were greeted – or rather, not greeted – when they arrived home always has bothered Carol Chandler.

“The war was unpopular, and people tended to blame this on the soldiers and it was ludicrous,” the Dixon resident said. “This has always been a sore spot with me, that these veterans, they put their lives on the line just like any other soldiers.”

After fighting an “almost unwinnable war,” Vietnam veterans came home and were told when they got off the plane that they should put on civilian clothes instead of wearing their uniforms for fear of ostracism, Chandler said.

“They were jeered,” she said. “They weren’t met with welcoming crowds and people rejoicing their return.”

In an effort to provide some measure of thanks to those veterans, Chandler organized Vietnam Valor.

The thing that was the best for me, personally, was to see the guys’ faces. It’s like, ‘At last, somebody is thanking us.’ I think some of these guys waited a long time.” — Carol Chandler, Vietnam Valor organizer

The event was held March 30 at the Dixon VFW Post 540 on state Route 38. About 50 people attended, Chandler said.

“It was very meaningful to me that I was able to do something to show my personal thanks to these soldiers who put their lives on the line for us and yet did not receive any accolades,” she said.

Soldiers have populated Chandler’s family, from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

Chandler said she selected the date for Vietnam Valor to coincide with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29. However, because March 29, 2024, also was Good Friday, she scheduled the event for the following day.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law March 28, 2017.

On March 29, 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. It also is the date President Richard Nixon chose for the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974.

“I had something about 10 years ago that I called Vietnam Valor, and I read the names of all the soldiers that we lost in Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties, but I scheduled it the same day as the regular veterans’ celebration,” Chandler said. “This year, when I found out there was a National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day, I decided, ‘This is ideal.’ ”

This year’s event featured the raising of the U.S. flag, a greeting and thanks from Chandler, a gun salute, the playing of taps, a buffet and raffle prizes. Chandler also read the names of all the people from the Sauk Valley who died in the Vietnam War. The Dixon VFW paid for the buffet.

“I had anticipated paying for everything, so this was, ‘Oh my gosh, what a blessing,’ ” she said.

Members of the Rochelle DAR helped to serve the meal and clean up because the kitchen crew wasn’t available. The Vietnam veterans attending didn’t have to pay for any of it, Chandler said.

“It was a lot of work, but it was just wonderful,” she said. “The thing that was the best for me, personally, was to see the guys’ faces. It’s like, ‘At last, somebody is thanking us.’ I think some of these guys waited a long time.”