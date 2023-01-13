Men’s basketball: Gaither comes through in the clutch as short-handed Skyhawks edge Kishwaukee

Sauk Valley C.C.’s Jake Gaither makes a pass against a pair of Kishwaukee defenders on Thursday night during their Arrowhead Conference game at the SVCC gym in Dixon. Gaither hit three clutch shots down the stretch to send the Skyhawks to a 76-70 victory over the Kougars. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)