SportShorts for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Junis back with Giants, pitches out of bullpen
Rock Falls native Jakob Junis was back with the San Francisco Giants this past weekend, pitching two innings of relief as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered June 10.
In an effort to ease Junis back to 100%, the Giants used him for two innings out of the bullpen Saturday against Milwaukee. He allowed three earned runs and five hits, with two strikeouts, in his first Major League action since injuring his hamstring in the sixth inning against the Dodgers last month.
In his first season with the Giants, Junis was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 48 innings over nine appearances, the last seven of them starts, before suffering the injury. He had allowed 14 runs, 26 hits and 10 walks, with 40 strikeouts before spending five weeks on the injured list.
Rock Falls sports passes on sale soon
All-season sports passes for the Rock Falls Rockets will go on sale Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RFHS main office.
Cost is $40 for adults and students from kindergarten through eighth grade, and $10 for senior citizens 62 and older. RFHS students receive free entrance to events with their current school ID.
The pass excludes tournaments, shootouts, invites, indoor track, and all IHSA postseason events.
Al Morrison to host Pitch, Hit & Run event
Dixon’s Al Morrison youth baseball league will host an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition on Saturday, July 23 at Page Park.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Al Morrison Baseball Complex, with four different age groups: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
Registration is free, and available at Pitchhitrun2022.leagueapps.com/events/3149860-al-morrison-baseball, or is available from 9-10 a.m. on the day of the event. Please check in by 10:30 for field assignments and to warm-up for the competition.
Email AlMorrisonBaseballDixon@gmail.com with any questions.
Ladies golf league holds weekly playday in Sterling
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Guess Your Score” on Tuesday afternoon.
Sue Nestor took first place for 18 holes, with Paula Harmon finishing second. Nestor also had a chip-in, while Sandi Ivey had low putts, and tied with Sheryl Gulbranson for low gross over 18 holes. Gulbranson also had a birdie, and was closest to the pin on the sixth hole.
Linda Giesen was the nine-hole winner, with Jane Minard placing second. Giesen had the low gross and low putts for nine holes.
Vicki Carlson chipped in twice, and Meta Rastede also had a chip-in this week.