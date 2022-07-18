Golf: Home-course advantage lifts PrairieView to team, individual wins at 100th Lincoln Highway

Emerald Hill's Trevor Sisson (left) putts on the 10th green as teammate Jarred Hippen watches at the start of the second round of the Men's Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament on Sunday at PrairieView Golf Club in Byron. Hippen tied for third individually, both he and Sisson finished second in their flights, and Emerald Hill finished fourth as a team. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)