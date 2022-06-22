SportShorts for Wednesday, July 22, 2022

Junis starting injury rehab
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jakob Junis has started a throwing program to rehab the hamstring injury he suffered during his June 10 start against the Dodgers, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Rock Falls native is expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain to his left hamstring in the sixth inning of his last start. But Slusser noted that the quick start to a throwing program might indicate he’ll be on the short side of that initial timetable.
Junis threw an 0-2 pitch to the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter in the top of the sixth on June 10, then immediately fell to his knees and grabbed his left hamstring. After talking with trainers on the field, he limped to the dugout. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 11, then diagnosed with the more serious Grade 2 strain later that day.
In his first season after signing a 1-year, $1.75 million contract with the Giants during the offseason, Junis has been one of the anchors of San Francisco’s rotation through the first two months. He’s 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 48 innings over nine appearances, the last seven of them starts. He has allowed 14 runs, 26 hits and 10 walks, with 40 strikeouts.
Blair still pitching for Durham Bulls
Rock Falls native Seth Blair has pitched four times in the month of June for the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
In his last relief appearance against Louisville on June 17, Blair gave up two hits in two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Prior to that, he pitched against his former team, the Memphis Redbirds, in consecutive appearances and suffered a pair of losses. On June 7, he gave up three runs, one hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning; on June 11, he allowed one run, two hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
Blair, who returned to professional baseball in 2019 before pitching for the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox in 2021, has made 18 appearances with Durham this season, including one start. He is 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA in 19 innings, having allowed 19 runs (18 earned), 25 hits, 13 walks and six hit batsmen, with 14 strikeouts.
Gould earns academic honor
Millikin junior first baseman Gretchen Gould has been named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s academic all-conference list for the 2022 spring season.
Gould, a 2019 Sterling graduate, was one of 15 Big Blue softball players to earn the honor, which recognized full-time student-athletes who competed in spring sports and maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher.
Gould was a starter all season for Millikin, which earned a trip to the NCAA Division III national tournament for the first time in program history.
IBCA to host 50th anniversary reunion
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association will host a 50th anniversary reunion on Saturday, July 9, at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, to celebrate the organization’s half-century of service to the Illinois high school basketball community.
The event will be held at the fairgrounds’ expo center, with an open house/social from 1-5 p.m. The IBCA will print an historical document featuring the history of Illinois basketball and the IBCA, along with memorable photos and basketball stories from throughout the years. There will also be a commemorative coin to celebrate the past 50 years.
There will be a short program with introductions, museum updates, and a speech celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The expo center will feature several displays of IBCA museum memorabilia and other historical items donated from around the state, and will be decorated like a high school gymnasium for the occasion. Concession-type food will be available, including award-winning pork chop sandwiches, and a cash bar is available. Cake will also be served.
Visit www.ibcaIllinois.org for an advance ticket form; walk-ups are welcome. For more information, contact Steve Allen at sallenibca22@yahoo.com or 217-741-2050.