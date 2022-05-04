NBA: Sensational stretch run for Dixon native Roby

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore (23) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) battle for the ball during the second half Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Roby had several strong games against the Blazers this past season, including a game where he scored a career high 30 points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in a 134-131 overtime victory. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) (Garett Fisbeck/AP)