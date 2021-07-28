Youth tennis: Good memories, new and old: Hubbs Classic is extra special for the Payne family

Many, many years ago, Janet Payne was able to sit at a picnic table and watch her son, Jeff, compete in the Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic in Dixon.

On Tuesday, she got to take in some more tennis at the Hubbs Classic, only this time it was with Jeff and Jill Payne’s three children visiting from Minnesota.

Elizabeth Payne, 13; Xavier Payne, 9; and Vincent Payne, 7, are all visiting this week from Jeff and Jill’s home in Lakeville, Minn. On Monday morning, Jill drove them to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they were picked up by Janet’s husband, John Payne.

The young Paynes are here until Friday, and participating in the Hubbs Classic during their visit.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Janet Payne said. “Emma Hubbs was a such a good friend and good teacher to all of my children, and now for a chance for my grandchildren to get the chance to play in this tournament in honor of her is a great privilege.”

Jeff Payne was a basketball standout at Newman and is currently a sports medicine physician near Minneapolis. Among his clients are members of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

Elizabeth Payne has been to Dixon, she estimates, about 15 times, to visit her grandparents, as well as cousins Oliver, Maddie and Graham Shaddick. Oliver and Maddie are also competing in the Hubbs Classic.

“My favorite part has been playing in the matches and getting more experience,” Elizabeth said. “I like playing against different people from other states, because I usually just play against people from a certain area.”

Elizabeth, who will be a 7th grader at All Saints Catholic School in Lakeville, also plays a lot of basketball, both for her school team and an AAU team. She averages between 12 and 16 points per game. While in Dixon, she has been doing a lot of swimming, and is looking forward to a trip to Coffee Crush, to try a frappuccino.

Xavier will be in 4th grade this fall, and is also excited to show his tennis skills this week.

“I’m not playing at home now. I’m playing in Dixon, so that’s more fun,” Xavier said. “I get to know more people.”

Vincent will in the 2nd grade this fall, at All Saints Catholic School like his older siblings.