Get Ready, Get Set, Give Back with $25 Sports Physicals at CGH!

Students participating in school sports need an annual sports physical to help ensure they can safely participate. Through August 31, select CGH clinics are offering $25 sports physicals, with $5 from each exam donated to your child’s school. It’s an easy way to support both your student and your school community!
Walk-ins are welcome at Sterling and Dixon Ready Care. Appointments are preferred at all other participating locations, and your child does not need to be an established patient. Self-scheduling is available through MyChart. Payment is due at the time of service (cash or card).
This offer is for sports physicals only. For well-child exams or immunizations, please contact your child’s primary care provider.
Check participating locations and providers below or visit cghmc.com/sports.
- CGH Dixon Medical Center (1321 N. Galena Ave.) - Marisa Garcia, MSN, FNP-BCJuly 7 (AM Only) & August 4 (AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 284-1600
- CGH Dixon Ready Care Clinic (1321 N. Galena Ave.)Walk-in; Ongoing through August 31
- CGH Fulton Medical Center (1130 17th St., Suite B) - Lynne Coffey, FNP-BCThursday, June 25 (If this date doesn’t work, please call to schedule. Special offer will be honored.); Appointments Preferred: (815) 589-2005
- CGH Milledgeville Medical Center (601 E. Old Mill St.) - Angela Stralow, FP-BCJuly 7; Appointments Preferred: (815) 225-5040
- CGH Mt. Carroll Medical Center (106 E. Market St) - Julie Wardell, APRN, FNP-BCJuly 2 & July 9; Appointments Preferred: (815) 244-3678
- CGH Rock Falls Medical Center (1315 Dixon Ave.) - Kelli Jepson, DNP, APN, FNP-BCFriday, June 26 (AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 632-5366
- CGH Sterling Ready Care Clinic (15 W. 3rd St.)Walk-in; Ongoing through August 31
- CGH Walnut Medical Center (131 Jackson St.) - Missi Armstrong, APN, FNP-BCWednesday, June 24 (PM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 379-2161
CGH Medical Center
100 E. Le Fevre Road
Sterling, IL 61081
Ph: 815-625-0400