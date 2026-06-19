Get Ready, Get Set, Give Back with $25 Sports Physicals at CGH!

Students participating in school sports need an annual sports physical to help ensure they can safely participate. Through August 31, select CGH clinics are offering $25 sports physicals, with $5 from each exam donated to your child’s school. It’s an easy way to support both your student and your school community!

Walk-ins are welcome at Sterling and Dixon Ready Care. Appointments are preferred at all other participating locations, and your child does not need to be an established patient. Self-scheduling is available through MyChart. Payment is due at the time of service (cash or card).

This offer is for sports physicals only. For well-child exams or immunizations, please contact your child’s primary care provider.

Check participating locations and providers below or visit cghmc.com/sports.

CGH Dixon Medical Center (1321 N. Galena Ave.) - Marisa Garcia, MSN, FNP-BC July 7 (AM Only) & August 4 (AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 284-1600

- (AM Only) & (AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 284-1600 CGH Dixon Ready Care Clinic (1321 N. Galena Ave.) Walk-in ; Ongoing through August 31

; CGH Fulton Medical Center (1130 17th St., Suite B) - Lynne Coffey, FNP-BC Thursday, June 25 (If this date doesn’t work, please call to schedule. Special offer will be honored.) ; Appointments Preferred: (815) 589-2005

; Appointments Preferred: (815) 589-2005 CGH Milledgeville Medical Center (601 E. Old Mill St.) - Angela Stralow, FP-BC July 7 ; Appointments Preferred: (815) 225-5040

- ; Appointments Preferred: (815) 225-5040 CGH Mt. Carroll Medical Center (106 E. Market St) - Julie Wardell, APRN, FNP-BC July 2 & July 9 ; Appointments Preferred: (815) 244-3678

& ; Appointments Preferred: (815) 244-3678 CGH Rock Falls Medical Center (1315 Dixon Ave.) - Kelli Jepson, DNP, APN, FNP-BC Friday, June 26 (AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 632-5366

(AM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 632-5366 CGH Sterling Ready Care Clinic (15 W. 3rd St.) Walk-in; Ongoing through August 31

CGH Walnut Medical Center (131 Jackson St.) - Missi Armstrong, APN, FNP-BCWednesday, June 24 (PM Only); Appointments Preferred: (815) 379-2161

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com