The Dixon Historic Theatre Offers Terrific Shows in May, June and July!

We’re coming up on the last couple months of The Dixon Historic Theatre’s Spring 2026 season, and we’ve got something for everyone!

At the end of May, we have three events coming to the Dixon stage! First, on May 22, the beloved children’s book Click, Clack, Moo opens with a live recreation of the hilarious original story of striking chickens and typing cows.

On May 29, we welcome the Bad Momz of Comedy to The Dixon stage for a fun night of stand-up, jokes, laughter, and stories. Then on May 30, Whatsername will bring down the house with their perfect note-for-note tribute to Green Day!

June brings Dixon a pair of country shows that will put the hop back in the step of every country fan out there. First, we have Scott Ewing and Casey Chesnutt making their Dixon debut on June 6, then we cap off the month with Country Legends, a tribute to powerhouse performers Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Toby Keith.

Rounding out the season, we’re happy to once again be partnering with Dixon Stage Left to produce Guys and Dolls on July 10, 11, and 12 as our community production for the year. If you would like to be part of our production team for our community shows, please contact us at info@dixontheatre.com for more information about how you can get involved.

More information and tickets for all the shows listed above and for our upcoming Fall Season are available at dixontheatre.com , or follow our newsletter for regular updates, special offers, and announcements about everything we have coming to The Dixon stage.

For more information, please contact:

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com

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