Share Your Skills: SVCC Seeks Community Education Instructors

Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) is inviting community members to turn their talents into teaching opportunities. Brenda Helms, Director of Community Education and Alumni Engagement at SVCC, is currently seeking non-credit instructors to lead a wide range of classes throughout the year.

Opportunities are available for the College for Kids summer camp, a popular program that brings hands-on, engaging learning experiences to younger students, as well as for Professional Development and Community Education courses offered during the fall and spring. These programs are designed to meet the needs of both youth and adults, covering topics that range from creative arts and technology to career skills, health, and personal enrichment.

One of the most appealing aspects of becoming an instructor is the accessibility it offers. Teaching certification is not required. Instead, SVCC is seeking individuals with real-world experience, a strong interest in their subject, and a willingness to share their knowledge in a supportive, engaging environment. This opens the door for professionals, hobbyists, retirees, and entrepreneurs alike to step into the classroom and make an impact.

Instructors can shape their course ideas, whether by introducing hobbies, teaching life skills, or career training. Classes are built on their strengths, allowing a diverse range of offerings that meet community interests and needs, while giving instructors creative control.

Non-credit courses are typically short-term and flexible, allowing instructors to design classes around their expertise and availability. Whether it is a one-day workshop or a multi-week course, instructors play a key role in fostering lifelong learning and helping others build new skills or explore new interests.

Beyond teaching, this opportunity strengthens community connections. Participants gain valuable knowledge, while instructors have the opportunity to inspire others, expand their networks, and contribute to local education in meaningful ways.

Those interested in becoming an instructor can learn more about current needs and how to apply by contacting Brenda Helms at brenda.helms@svcc.edu or visiting svcc.edu/ced.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

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