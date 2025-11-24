CGH Launches New Epic EHR System to Strengthen Patient Care

Following more than a year of preparation, staff training, and system testing, CGH Medical Center has completed a major technology upgrade. The new digital system unifies patient health information, modernizes clinical workflows, and improves access for patients.

The upgrade centers on Epic, the nation’s leading electronic health record (EHR) system. CGH hospital and clinic providers can now work from the same up-to-date record, improving communication, reducing duplicate testing, and supporting safer, more coordinated care.

“We’re entering a new chapter for CGH,” said Ben Schaab, Chief Financial Officer. “Hundreds of CGH staff members devoted themselves to this transformation. We’re excited for our patients and clinicians to benefit from a more connected, modern healthcare system.”

As part of the transition, CGH’s new patient portal, MyChart, replaces the two separate MyAccess accounts. With MyChart, patients have 24/7 access to their health information and care team. They can view test results, send messages, schedule appointments, request prescription renewals, review visit notes, and manage billing and more.

“MyChart is a game-changer,” said Dr. Marcia Jones, Board Chairman and Family Medicine physician. “It gives our community direct access to their health information and care team—something common in major health systems and now available right here at home.”

Epic also supports secure sharing of health information between other Epic healthcare organizations. When patients receive care at CGH or elsewhere, their records can follow them, helping clinicians better understand their health history.

CGH’s upgrade also includes AI tools that securely summarize notes, draft patient summaries, suggest follow-up actions, and assist with documentation. Providers also have ambient listening technology that captures conversations during patient visits and drafts clinical notes, allowing physicians more time with patients.

“There’s a misconception that advanced healthcare technology is only for large hospitals,” added Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO. “We’re proving that innovation can thrive in rural communities and that our patients deserve modern tools and care.”

For more information or to sign up for MyChart, visit www.cghmc.com/mychart or call the CGH MyChart Help Desk at (815) 564-4004 .

