Sign Up for CGH’s New MyChart Patient Portal!

CGH Medical Center is excited to announce the upcoming implementation of Epic, a leading electronic health record (EHR) and billing system, going live November 2, 2025. Transitioning to Epic will unify CGH’s hospital and clinic systems into a single, integrated platform—eliminating the need for separate patient portals and improving access to health information through Epic’s MyChart.
Patients can now sign up for a CGH MyChart account—a secure, user-friendly portal connected to the new Epic system.
Scheduling Changes
- Online booking and waitlists: View available times and schedule or request appointments.
- Pre-visit check-in: Complete forms, sign documents, and pay co-pays in advance for added convenience.
- Appointment Reminders: Receive notifications by email, text, or app, with the option to add them to your calendar. (Please note: after November 2, phone call reminders will no longer be available. Please opt in for text and/or email reminders at check-in, admitting, reception, or in MyChart.)
Billing Changes
- Patients with balances for services both before and after November 2 may receive two separate statements—one from the previous system and one from Epic.
- Online payment: Pay securely by credit card, bank account, or mobile wallet.
- Payment plans: View balances and set up automated monthly payments.
- Cost estimates: Access upfront estimates for common procedures, including expected insurance coverage.
Other Benefits
- Send secure messages directly to their provider/health care team.
- Request medication refills, view medication histories, and update preferred pharmacies.
- Access family health records, including care from other Epic organizations.
- View test results, after-visit summaries, and provider notes.
CGH appreciates your patience during this transition, and thanks you for trusting us with your care. Learn more about Epic MyChart at www.cghmc.com/mychart.
For more information, please contact:
CGH Medical Center
100 E. Le Fevre Road
Sterling, IL 61081
Ph: 815-625-0400