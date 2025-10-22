CGH Medical Center - Sign Up for CGH’s New MyChart Patient Portal! (CGH)

CGH Medical Center is excited to announce the upcoming implementation of Epic, a leading electronic health record (EHR) and billing system, going live November 2, 2025. Transitioning to Epic will unify CGH’s hospital and clinic systems into a single, integrated platform—eliminating the need for separate patient portals and improving access to health information through Epic’s MyChart.

Patients can now sign up for a CGH MyChart account—a secure, user-friendly portal connected to the new Epic system.

Scheduling Changes

Online booking and waitlists: View available times and schedule or request appointments.

View available times and schedule or request appointments. Pre-visit check-in: Complete forms, sign documents, and pay co-pays in advance for added convenience.

Complete forms, sign documents, and pay co-pays in advance for added convenience. Appointment Reminders: Receive notifications by email, text, or app, with the option to add them to your calendar. (Please note: after November 2, phone call reminders will no longer be available . Please opt in for text and/or email reminders at check-in, admitting, reception, or in MyChart.)

Billing Changes

Patients with balances for services both before and after November 2 may receive two separate statements—one from the previous system and one from Epic.

Online payment: Pay securely by credit card, bank account, or mobile wallet.

Pay securely by credit card, bank account, or mobile wallet. Payment plans: View balances and set up automated monthly payments.

View balances and set up automated monthly payments. Cost estimates: Access upfront estimates for common procedures, including expected insurance coverage.

Other Benefits

Send secure messages directly to their provider/health care team.

Request medication refills, view medication histories, and update preferred pharmacies.

Access family health records, including care from other Epic organizations.

View test results, after-visit summaries, and provider notes.

CGH appreciates your patience during this transition, and thanks you for trusting us with your care. Learn more about Epic MyChart at www.cghmc.com/mychart .

For more information, please contact:

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com