CGH Medical Center: Expanding Services, Strengthening Care

At CGH, healthcare is more than a service — it’s a promise to our friends, families and neighbors.
This past year, we’ve worked hard to keep that promise. We’re growing rapidly in response to the needs of our communities. We opened Ready Care in Dixon, expanded cardiology to Morrison, and introduced new clinics for menopause and sexual health, and outpatient behavioral health. In addition, we brought advanced robotic orthopedic, endocrine and general surgeries close to home, all while keeping our equipment state-of-the-art, expanding our main entrance and admitting area, and beginning a complete cafeteria remodel.
With 16 clinics serving patients across five counties, we’re here to listen, care, and grow with you. Thanks to your trust in us, we remain financially strong and independent, and are deeply honored to be your healthcare organization of choice. For more information on CGH and the services we provide, visit www.cghmc.com.
- Sterling
- CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Rd, (815) 625-0400
- CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Rd, (815) 625-4790
- Downtown Medical Center, 15 W. 3rd St. (Upper Level), (815) 625-0226
- Locust Street Medical Center, 1809 N. Locust St.
- (815) 622-1210 (Rehab Services)
- (815) 564-4002 (Wound Healing Center)
- Lynn Blvd Medical Center, 3010 E. Lynn Blvd., (815) 625-6750
- Ready Care Sterling, 15 W. 3rd St. (Lower Level), 855-460-CARE (2273)
- Sterling Vision Center, 10 W. 3rd St., (815) 622-1208
- 2600 N. Locust Medical Center, 2600 N. Locust St.
- (815) 632-5199 (Pediatric Rehab)
- (815) 622-1211 (Chiropractic)
- Dixon
- CGH Dixon Medical Center, 1321 N. Galena Ave., (815) 284-1600
- Dixon Vision Center, 1321 N. Galena Ave., (815) 284-1600
- Ready Care Dixon, 1321 N. Galena Ave., 855-460-CARE (2273)
- Fulton Medical Center, 1130 17th St., (815) 589-2005
- Milledgeville Medical Center, 601 E. Old Mill St., (815) 225-5040
- Morrison Medical Center, 105 S. Heaton St., (815) 772-8100
- Mt. Carroll Medical Center, 106 E. Market St., (815) 244-3678
- Polo Medical Center, 711 S. Division St., (815) 946-3661
- Prophetstown Medical Center, 212 E. Railroad St., (815) 537-5050
- Rock Falls Medical Center, 1315 Dixon Ave., (815) 632-5366
- Walnut, 131 Jackson St., (815) 379-2161
