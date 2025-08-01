Dive into Fitness and Fun at the Duis Center

The Duis Center offers a wide range of aquatic programs designed for swimmers of all ages and skill levels. The center provides an indoor, 25-yard lap pool with six lanes, perfect for lap swimming, swim lessons, and fitness classes. In addition to the main pool, there is a separate diving well with a depth of 12 feet, which includes a 1-meter diving board for recreational and competitive diving.

Swim lessons at the Duis Center are available for participants as young as six months old. The multi-level swim program starts by introducing children to basic water safety and gradually builds toward more advanced skills. As swimmers gain confidence and ability, they learn water submersion techniques, rotary breathing, and a variety of swimming strokes. For those who need a more personalized approach, private swim lessons are also offered to meet individual learning needs.

The Duis Center is also home to the Wahoos swim team. The Wahoo Aquatic Club (WAC) is a multi-site USA Swimming team serving both Freeport and Sterling. The Wahoos are dedicated to building a strong community of aquatically skilled individuals through high-quality instruction and competitive opportunities.

The team emphasizes a positive environment where respect, sportsmanship, and personal excellence are key values. The swimmers are challenged daily in both mind and body, striving to take them further than they thought they could ever go. The coaches push the athletes to achieve their dreams through hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Whether you’re looking for swim lessons, water fitness, open swim, or a competitive swim experience, the Duis Center has something to offer. For more information on the WAC program or to learn how to become a Wahoo, contact 815-622-6200 in Sterling. Be sure to check out the latest Activity Guide for schedules and pricing on all upcoming programs.

