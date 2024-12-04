How to Cope with the Loss of a Loved One During the Holidays

Grieving is a difficult experience under any circumstances, but sometimes the feelings and emotions of losing a loved one are stronger during the holiday season.

This is partly because the holidays are supposed to be a joyous, festive time with family and friends. But when we are dealing with a loss, this time of year can be more challenging than enjoyable.

While each person navigates grief in their own way, there are some things that can help make the holidays less stressful and help you cope with your loss more effectively.

Accept the Emotions and Stay Engaged

The first thing to remember is that grieving is okay; allow the emotions to come and go. Grieving is a crucial part of the healing process. Accept the difficult feelings from your loss, but try to stay active at the same time. Engage in the activities you enjoy, including taking time for yourself and focusing on self-care.

Spend Time with Family and Friends

One of the most helpful and healthy ways of coping – especially during the holidays – is to spend time with people you care about. It doesn’t matter if it’s having a drink with a friend or attending a big family gathering, maintaining strong social connections with loved ones is a great way to create positive energy that helps minimize strong feelings of grief.

Start a New Tradition

Holidays are all about traditions, but sometimes they are difficult when we’ve lost someone. This is a great opportunity to begin something new, perhaps in honor of the person(s) we’ve lost. Starting a new holiday tradition in their memory, whether it be watching their favorite movie, listening to music they liked, or going to an event they enjoyed are healthy, proactive ways to begin new joyful traditions in loving recognition of our lost loved ones.

