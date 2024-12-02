Join Sterling Park District for 42nd Annual Christmas Walk at the Dillon Home Museum!

Once upon a time… there was a beautiful white house on Third Street in Sterling, Illinois, and inside that historical home, constructed in 1857, you will find a unique holiday experience where tradition and elegance meet whimsical charm. This year is the 42nd annual Christmas Walk at the Dillon Home Museum, set for Friday, December 6 from 4 - 8 p.m., and again on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. If you cannot make it during the Christmas Walk, you can see the elegant décor during the entire month of December.

Candace Near, the curator of The Dillon Home, begins the process of getting ready for the Christmas Walk months prior to the first ornament being placed on one of the 18 Christmas trees. Candace can be reached at 815-622-6202 to make a reservation for your personal tour.

Christmas is a magical time outside of the home, too! There are approximately 25 brilliantly lit reindeer specifically placed throughout the property, and alongside the reindeer are six vivid trees.

While on the grounds, take a quick look at the “Men of Steel” sculptures, also decorated for the holiday season. These sculptures represent three generations of the Dillon family, including Washington Dillon, Paul Dillon, and Martin Dillon, and their ties to Northwestern Steel and Wire, which started as a family business in 1879. In 1979, at the height of operations, the company had 4,678 employees. Referred to locally as “The Mill,” the company operated for 122 years before closing in 2001.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Dillon Home’s normal visiting hours are every Thursday and Friday (and Saturday and Sunday during the 2nd weekend of each month) at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

The rates are $6.50 per person, $5.50 for those ages 60+, and kids ages 5 and under are free…The End.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)