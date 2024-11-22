Support Future Generations: End-of-Year Giving to Sauk Valley Community College Foundation

As the year draws to a close, the Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) Foundation invites you to reflect on the transformative power of education and consider making an end-of-year contribution to support our mission. Your generosity can change lives by helping students access opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach, fueling the potential of countless individuals.

The SVCC Foundation supports Sauk Valley Community College by providing financial assistance to students and funding initiatives like scholarships and program development. With your end-of-year gift, we can continue to make education accessible and affordable, benefiting future generations and our community.

Why give at the end of the year? Giving at the end of the year is a great way to support the SVCC Foundation’s mission for several reasons:

Tax Benefits: Donations made before December 31 are tax-deductible for the current year, helping to reduce your overall tax burden.



Reflection: Year-end is a time for reflection and giving back. Donating to the SVCC Foundation positively impacts students’ lives and strengthens our community.



Matching Gift Programs: Many employers offer matching gift programs that can double or even triple your donation’s impact. Check with your company to see if they participate.



We provide multiple donation options, including secure online donations, checks, and cash. If you prefer to donate by phone, please call us at (815) 288-5511, and our staff will be happy to assist you. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference in the lives of our students and community. Your support helps future generations while potentially benefiting you and your family financially.

We are thankful for our generous donors who have positively impacted students at SVCC. Your end-of-year gift will support our mission and future generations. Consider donating to the SVCC Foundation at saukfoundation.com/give to help create a brighter community through education.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu