Stay Fit While Your Kids Have Fun at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center!

Westwood Fitness and Sports Center is committed to promoting the health and wellness of the entire family. That’s why we provide Kids Gym, a safe and enjoyable environment where children can play, learn, and stay active.

With our Kids Gym, Westwood members can concentrate on their fitness goals while their children are cared for by our staff. We offer a mega playground, a rock climbing wall, a coloring station, and more!

Children ages 3 months to 12 years can stay for up to two hours per day, whether it’s an hour in the morning and another hour in the afternoon or two hours in one session — flexible to your schedule! Just be sure to stay in the building while your child is in Kids Gym.

Kids Gym is included with any Sterling Park District membership for parents or guardians of the child. Non-members can also utilize Kids Gym for a drop-in fee. The drop-in fee for a workout session is $9.50 plus $5.50 per child for access to Kids Gym.

In addition to regular childcare, our Kids Gym is also available for party rentals! If you’re planning a birthday party orother special event, this is a great way to combine fun and fitness for the little ones. We’re here to make staying fit fun for the whole family!

Please visit sterlingparkdistrict.org for Kids Gym hours and additional information.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo