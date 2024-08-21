Being Comfortable and Supportive at Funerals

A funeral service is an emotional, sometimes difficult event. Many people feel uncomfortable when they attend and are unsure of what to do or say. That is perfectly okay and normal. You may choose to not attend the service and experience a sense of guilt because of it, and that is also normal.

The important thing is to understand the ways in which to show support, even if you are hesitant about how to participate or don’t feel altogether right being there. Here are some ways you can still express your feelings and grief.

Write It Out

Sending a card with a handwritten note – perhaps along with flowers or another heartfelt gift – is a common, honest way to show support. This is particularly helpful if you can’t attend the funeral but is also appreciated by the family even if you do. When words and sentiments are difficult to convey in person, writing them out is a strong, personalized way to sympathize with a family’s loss.

Create Something Personal

If you don’t attend the service or feel there’s something more you might want to do after attending, you can create your own way to say goodbye. This might be in the form of a personalized memorial such as a garden or small display in your home, donating to the family’s charity if one exists, or providing food or other personal touches to the grieving family.

Just Be Yourself

If you do attend the funeral but are feeling awkward, it is important to be yourself and be respectful. Everyone present knows it is a difficult time; take comfort in that. But do your part to make the time as pleasant as possible. Be punctual, express your condolences honestly and unforced, and try to be there for others who may need extra support.

