Sterling Park District Soccer Camps

Sterling Park District extends our biggest thanks to the Ocampo Family (Gabe, Raciel, Salomon and Pedro), as well as Corey and Rachel Lance, Miguel and Carlos Gallardo, and Roberto Flores Sr. for this summer’s soccer camp held at Westwood. Thank you for being a positive influence in these kids’ lives!

Gabe’s sons, Raciel, Pedro, and Salomon, are all Sterling High School graduates that participated in the soccer program. Once they completed college, they all returned to assist Gabe with soccer camps and programs at Westwood.

The Ocampo family currently holds a soccer camp every summer and winter at Westwood through the Sterling Park District. The camps teach the fundamentals of soccer to kids of all ages, PreK - 8th grade. Gabe Ocampo has been involved with the soccer program at Sterling Park District for 26 years – Gabe and Kevin McKinney started the first soccer program behind Duis Center. When the program outgrew the space at the Duis Center, Westwood was the natural choice for future practices and games.

For the past 26 years, Gabe has shown up, ready to teach soccer, the sport he loves, and help inspire future soccer players through hard work and dedication. Starting this fall, he is offering private soccer lessons.

Visit sterlingparks.org to sign up for fall soccer and/or private soccer lessons.

Gabe Ocampo’s dedication continues with the annual Torneo Copa Regional Soccer Tournament that started 42 years ago. He and his family have been organizing it for several years. It brings 16 teams together from the Quad Cities, the Chicago suburbs, and central Illinois to honor and celebrate Mexican Independence Day. It will be held at Scheid Park on September 15th, 2024 (the same weekend as the Fiesta Parade). Enjoy soccer, music, and your favorite Mexican food during the tournament at Scheid Park, located at 1102 Woodburn Avenue in Sterling.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

