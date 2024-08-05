Double Your Donation: Contribute to the Impact Program by September 1

The Sauk Valley College Foundation has launched a remarkable initiative to transform the educational landscape for students in the Ashton-Franklin Center (AFC) School District. This initiative, known as the Impact Program, seeks financial support and encourages academic success among AFC students, ensuring a brighter future for the students and the community.

The Impact Program supports students from the Ashton and Franklin Grove areas by offering scholarships and other financial aid necessary to access higher education. The core objective is to eliminate financial barriers preventing students from pursuing their educational goals. By doing so, the program helps individual students and uplifts the entire community by fostering a culture of academic achievement and personal growth.

One of the standout features of this campaign is the matching gift opportunity available through September 1. Generous donors have pledged to match every dollar given to the Impact Fund up to $50,000. This limited-time offer underscores the urgency for immediate contributions to maximize support for AFC students.

Investing in the education of AFC students benefits the wider community beyond the individual. It’s not just about learning, it’s about transformation. Well-educated individuals are more likely to contribute positively to society, engage in civic activities, and drive economic growth. The Impact Program’s focus on education creates a ripple effect, leading to a more prosperous and engaged community.

By supporting the Impact Program, donors are aiding students and investing in the future of Ashton and Franklin Grove. Education opens doors to opportunities and equips young people with the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex world.

With the ongoing matching gift challenge, now is the perfect time to donate and maximize the positive change in our community. Your support is integral to this mission.

Donors interested in making a difference can visit https://saukfoundation.com/impact-challenge/ or call 815-288-5511 to contribute to the Impact Program.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu