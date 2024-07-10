Your Wellness Journey Starts at Sterling Park District

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Every step taken to improve your well-being counts, from the right exercise to nutritional health. Professional knowledge and experience can play a crucial role in helping you safely train without risking injury. Sterling Park District can help you on the path to starting your wellness journey by offering personal trainers, Westwood Wellness, and Westwood Smoothie Co.

Our personal trainers can help you overcome your obstacles and take you to new heights on your fitness journey. Whether you’re new to exercising or live at the gym, working with a personal trainer can help you reach your health and fitness goals!

Red Light Therapy and the infrared sauna help accelerate the healing process, reducing muscle soreness and allowing you to bounce back faster after resistance exercise training. Our Hydromassage bed is a convenient, dry, full body massage with the use of pressurized water. Simply lay down in the open design bed, fully clothed, and feel the immediate benefits of the traveling jet system. Westwood Wellness is an incredible way to loosen your muscles before and after training to prevent soreness.

Looking for a sweet and healthy treat on the go? Westwood Smoothie Co. offers 20 different smoothies, an espresso menu, and a variety of Acai sorbet bowls! Westwood Smoothie Co. is mindful of those looking to fuel their workouts and support a healthier lifestyle with delicious, never frozen Fitmeals that stay fresh for up to 5 days. Enjoy healthy, delicious food all week long with pocket-friendly prices!

Whether you’re a dedicated athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or someone seeking a well-rounded routine, Sterling Park District offers you the tools to start your wellness journey. What are you waiting for?

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo