Explore Constructive Dialogue at Sauk Valley Community College

Sauk Valley Community College is excited to introduce a new course fostering personal health and development: Constructive Dialogue (CSS 130). Set to launch this fall, Constructive Dialogue offers students a unique opportunity to gain essential skills in understanding and discussing complex social and political issues.

This 3-credit-hour course is carefully designed to equip students with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate contemporary social landscapes over the course of 16 weeks. In an era where conversations around social issues and political differences often become polarized, Constructive Dialogue aims to provide a space where students can learn to engage in meaningful and respectful discussions.

Understanding Social Issues: Students will delve into various social topics, comprehensively understanding the issues that shape our society. The course will cover various subjects, from racial equality to environmental justice.

Developing Communication Skills: Effective communication is at the heart of Constructive Dialogue. Students will practice active listening, empathetic engagement, and articulate expression—skills crucial for engaging in productive conversations.

Promoting Critical Thinking: The course encourages students to think critically about their own beliefs and the perspectives of others. By examining different viewpoints, students will learn to approach discussions with an open and analytical mind.

Fostering Respectful Dialogue: Respect and empathy are key components of constructive dialogue. The course will teach students how to respect differing opinions, fostering an environment where all voices can be heard.

Constructive Dialogue is more than just a class; it’s a commitment to personal growth and societal betterment. By the end of the course, students will have enhanced their communication skills and be better prepared to contribute positively to their communities.

Enroll in Constructive Dialogue today and take the first step towards becoming a more informed, empathetic, and effective communicator. For more information or to enroll in this class, contact the admissions office at 815-835-6354.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu