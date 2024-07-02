Morrison Community Hospital: Special School and Sports Physicals in July

Morrison Community Hospital is offering special school and sports physicals throughout July, available by appointment only. These essential physicals are required for students entering Kindergarten, 6th grade, 9th grade, and for all students participating in sports.

Appointment Details:

When: Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Where: 303 North Jackson Street, Morrison, IL 61270 (MCH Family Care Clinic)



Phone: 815-772-5511



Cost: $35 per visit, payable at the time of the appointment



In addition to the weekday slots, Morrison Community Hospital is also hosting two Saturday clinics on July 13 and August 10, specifically for these physicals. These Saturday clinics also require an appointment.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to schedule appointments early to ensure their children meet the necessary health requirements before the new school year begins. These physicals are not only mandatory for school entry, but are also crucial for detecting any potential health issues that could affect your child’s ability to participate in sports and other activities.

Appointment slots fill up quickly, so don’t wait!

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Morrison Community Hospital at 815-772-5511.

Additional Health Services:

Free Skin Cancer Screenings: Mark your calendar for August 5th and 12th. Free skin cancer screenings will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Community Hospital.



Ensure your child is ready and healthy for the upcoming school year and sports seasons by taking advantage of these specialized physical days and, for the whole family, additional health services provided by Morrison Community Hospital.

Please note: MCH no longer participates in the Illinois Vaccine For Children program, but can provide the physical portion and recommend where to go if vaccines are needed via VFC program funding.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com