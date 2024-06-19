CGH Medical Center Offers Innovative Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology for Total Knee Replacements

History was made at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL, on May 30, 2024, when Dr. Shawn Hanlon and Josh Wade, PA-C, MS (Orthopaedic Surgery), performed the first CGH robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System.

CGH Medical Center is the only Sauk Valley area hospital to offer Mako SmartRobotics™ for Total Knee Replacement. Dr. Jeffrey Thormeyer, FAAOS, will also be performing this procedure.

Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.

“With Mako SmartRobotics™ for Total Knee Replacement, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation,” said CGH’s Dr. Hanlon. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy, all before entering the operating room.”

Mako SmartRobotics™ consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology, and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, have less need for inpatient physical therapy, and experience a shorter hospital stay, improved knee flexion, and soft tissue protection.

Mako Total Knee Replacement is for people with severe knee pain or stiffness resulting from non-inflammatory degenerative joint disease (including osteoarthritis, traumatic arthritis and avascular necrosis), rheumatoid arthritis, or post traumatic arthritis.

“We are proud to be the only hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in the Sauk Valley area,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”

For more information, visit www.cghmc.com/mako or call our Orthopaedics Department at (815) 625-4790.

