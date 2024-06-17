Planning a Summer Celebration of Life

Honoring and celebrating our lost loved ones is an ongoing act of remembrance. There are many ways to remember the lives and legacies of those we’ve lost, long after the funeral service.

Sometimes this includes certain times of year, holidays, or other occasions to gather with family and friends to honor those we have lost. Summer is a great time for many families to plan special memorial events as a celebration of life. Here are some ideas.

Host a Gathering

A cookout, pool party, or any regular summer get-together can easily be transformed into a celebration of life. Any occasion that brings friends and family together is tailor-made to honor someone you love. People can prepare your loved one’s favorite dishes and spend time sharing stories and memories in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

Plan an Outing

Summer is ideal for being outdoors, so planning a field trip in honor of your lost loved one is a great way to remember them. Perhaps a trip to the ballpark if they were a baseball fan, or organizing a fishing or hiking trip if they enjoyed such activities. Maybe even a vacation to their favorite place. There are many ways to make an outdoors destination the ideal setting to celebrate their life.

A Gravesite Picnic

Gathering family and friends for a memorial picnic at your loved one’s gravesite is an intimate, loving way to spend time with their memory – and to honor them. Everyone can share their memories, raise a toast, enjoy beautiful nature, and leave behind flowers to mark the occasion.

