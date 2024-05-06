CGH Thanks Nurses Everywhere!

CGH Medical Center is proud to honor our nurses during National Nurses Week, which is recognized this year from May 6 - 12. This annual observance coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nurses Make the Difference.” During this special week, we celebrate the steadfast care and dedication nurses show in our hospital, in our clinics, and in our communities.

“Nurses are often referred to as the heart of healthcare,” said CGH Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Alvarez-Brown, DNP, MSN, RN. “They are often the first point of contact for those needing healthcare services, and their contributions are substantial to a patient’s recovery and to the patient care experience.”

CGH nurses serve many roles – staff nurse, nursing leader, educator, certified nurses’ aide, case manager, nurse practitioner, and more. They act with a passion for the profession and a strong commitment to patient safety.

“Nurses are essential in the connection between patients and doctors,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH Medical Center President and CEO. “National Nurses Week is a time to express our appreciation for the daily impact our nurses make on the lives of our patients and their loved ones. We are truly proud of their contributions to the health and well-being of the patients we serve throughout the area.”

Nurses Make the Difference!

CGH is currently taking applications for a variety of positions. For more information, or to apply, visit www.cghmc.com/careers .

For more general information about CGH Medical Center, please contact:

CGH Medical Center : 100 E. Le Fevre Road : Sterling, IL 61081 : 815.625.0400 : cghmc.com