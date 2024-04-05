Transform Your Future with SVCC's Impact Program!

Sauk Valley Community College’s earned tuition program allows students the opportunity to earn up to three years of tuition and fees at SVCC through community service. Many barriers exist for our students, and affordability shouldn’t be one of them. That’s where the SVCC Impact Program comes into play.

This earned tuition initiative offers a pathway to a debt-free education by enabling eligible students to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they complete their degree or certificate - whichever comes first.

How do students qualify to earn tuition at SVCC? With these few simple steps:

Attend a high school within the SVCC district



Register for the program by September 1 of their freshman year



of their freshman year Progress with the rest of their class (graduate on time or early)



Participate in 100 hours of community service before high school graduation (25 hours/yr)



Graduate from a high school or home school program located within the SVCC district



Apply for at least one other local/state/national scholarship



Complete the FAFSA form



Community service is a cornerstone of the SVCC Impact Program, integrating educational journeys with the power of giving back. This not only helps students become well-rounded, but helps them create ties within the community. By getting involved in local non-profits, students become invested in the Sauk Valley.

Preparing for the Impact Program at Sauk Valley Community College is simple and convenient. Start by visiting svcc.edu/impact. You will find detailed information about the program, eligibility criteria, and the sign-up form.

Visit SVCC’s Impact Program website at svcc.edu/impact to sign up by September 1. Create lasting change today with the SVCC Impact Program!

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu