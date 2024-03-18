Compassionate Midwife Services Now Available at CGH Medical Center in Dixon

Having a baby is one of the most special and memorable moments of a person’s life. And no matter what stage of pregnancy you are in, the OB and Birthing Center staff at CGH Medical Center are here when you need extra support, reassurance, understanding, and the best possible care for your big day and beyond.

“With ten private, spacious birthing suites, a soothing whirlpool, cozy furniture, and walk-in showers, as well as sleeping accommodations for your partner, CGH’s full-service OB Department offers a loving start for every baby,” said Vanessa Simonton, CGH Birthing Center Director. “Designated a Baby-Friendly hospital, we offer a wide range of health services throughout your pregnancy, including prenatal care and birthing classes, midwifery services, perinatal physical therapy, breastfeeding support with our certified lactation consultants, Spinning Babies classes, and more.”

With several OB unit closures in our surrounding communities, we continue to expand our ongoing commitment to helping you and your family at any stage of your pregnancy. We are pleased to announce that Certified Nurse Midwife Barb Tieman, FNP, is now seeing patients at the CGH Dixon Medical Center, 1321 N. Galena Avenue, Dixon, with Anna Bida-Dudun, MD, FACOG.

Tieman and Bida-Dudun, as well as the CGH Birthing Center and our entire team of OB providers, including David Almasy, MD; Debra Bowman, MD, FACOG; Jeffrey LeMay, MD; Laurie Buckman, CNM, APRN and Meredith Johnson, MSN, APN, WHNP-BC, accept ALL insurances, including Medicaid/the Medical Card and are here to help you along every step of your journey.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of the CGH Birthing Center, please call (815) 625-0400, ext. 5504 or visit www.cghmc.com/baby .