CGH Delivers Heart Care Without Missing a Beat

Heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases cause 1 in 3 deaths in the United States.

Furthermore, high blood pressure, high LDL (bad) cholesterol, diabetes, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Other risk factors are weight and obesity, prediabetes, an unhealthy diet, and not getting enough physical activity.

The CGH Cardiology Department features board-certified cardiologists Twinkle Singh, MD (far left), and Hassan Kieso, MD (2nd from right), along with a team of certified nurse practitioners who are available 24/7 to address your heart health needs.

Cardiac Rehab Helps Your Heart Heal

In our Cardiac Rehab program, you’ll find comprehensive care to help you recover from a heart attack, coronary bypass surgery, open-heart surgery, or another serious cardiac problem. Our team will work with you, your family, and your doctor to design a personalized plan that’s focused on your recovery.

Our Cardiac Rehab program hours are as follows: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

We are located in the lower level of CGH Lynn Blvd. Medical Center with elevator access. For more information about CGH Cardiac Rehab, call 815.622.9723. Physician referral is required.

CGH HeartCheck

Stay on top of your heart health this Heart Month with a HeartCheck at CGH Medical Center. This safe, painless and short procedure (only 15 minutes) produces computerized heart scans, allowing doctors to examine the cause of chest pain, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and other cardiovascular concerns.

HeartCheck enables early detection and more precise treatment of heart disease. It is available year-round for $76.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 815-625-0400, ext. 5550, or click the link above!

