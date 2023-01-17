Frozen Pipes 101

As we enter the heart of winter, the potential for certain challenges homeowners must face increases.

One such danger is the threat of frozen pipes. This is a potentially costly situation to get into if you don’t address it quickly. The key thing to remember – and many homeowners understandably forget this in the moment – is that water expands when it freezes. This means a frozen pipe is under pressure and can easily crack or burst.

But don’t worry! Should you find a frozen pipe(s) in your home, there are some simple ways to deal with it before more severe problems arise. Here is what to do.

Find the Frozen Pipe

Turn on every faucet to find the one that only trickles – a telltale sign of a frozen pipe. Follow the line from the trickling faucet to the coldest areas of the pipe.

Shut Off the Main Water Supply

The frozen pipe is still under pressure. When the blockage thaws out, there will need to be a release, so shutting off the water will minimize the amount of icy water that emerges. Be prepared for a cleanup just in case.

With the water still off, turn all the faucets back on and then flush all the toilets to drain any water suspended in the system.

Warm Up the Frozen Pipe

This is a crucial step but be very careful. Never use aggressive heat like a propane heater, blowtorch or any open flame on the pipe.

You don’t want to fully heat the pipe – just warm it up enough to dislodge the frozen blockage. Use light heat like a hair dryer or even a heating pad on the frozen section(s). You can also use special warming tape that you can find at your local hardware store.

Turn the Water Back On

Once you’re confident the pipe is thawed, run the faucets one at a time and check for leaks. You may need to turn the faucets on and off a few times to help the remaining air escape.

If there are any noticeable leaks or if the faucets don’t run at normal power, contact your trusted plumber immediately to inspect the system.

If you’re aware of the proper steps to thaw a frozen pipe, you can prevent the problem from worsening and cause additional damage to your plumbing system.

