Preparing for the Challenges of Winter

We may be enjoying the mild temperatures and beautiful colors of autumn right now, but with winter on its way, unpredictable weather is sure to follow.

Snow, ice and wind can pop up quickly due to changes in humidity and falling temperatures, so it is important to be prepared both at home and during travel for the potentially severe weather conditions that can arise.

Preparing Your Home for the Cold Winter

If a winter storm is severe enough, you may be forced to stay home for extend periods of time. To prepare for this, it’s a good idea to plan to winterize your home.

Inspect all your windows, doors, exterior walls and attic space for drafts and air leaks. Seal and insulate them accordingly so that no air escapes the space. Depending on the temperature and wind conditions, you may also want to cover your windows with plastic wrap for further draft blockage.

Now is also an opportune time to have your heating system professionally checked and tested. This way, you’ll be assured it will function properly and efficiently when you need it. Keep a steady supply of food, water and emergency parts such as flashlights, batteries, chargers for your phone and other electronics at the ready.

Carefully Plan any Travel

Travel may be necessary at times, but in the winter, there are some important considerations you should make to ensure everyone’s safety.

Plan any trip carefully and allow extra time to account for bad weather, difficult road conditions and changes in traffic patterns. Maintain your driving style and vehicle operation within safe limits, and make sure you can safely navigate through any snow or ice you may encounter.

Stay Informed

Another good idea is to make emergency plans for yourself and your family. Pack a supply kit that you can access quickly and pay attention to any local emergency broadcasts. Communicate contingencies with your neighbors and friends in the area when possible so that you’re all ready to help in unexpected situations.

Taking these precautions will help you address any emergencies that occur.

Winter will be here before we know it, and these tips will help you be prepared for the cold and unpredictable months. For more tips on handling tough winter weather, visit our website or call us at 815-288-7841.

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021