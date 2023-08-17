Sinnissippi Golf Open a success, thanks to many

On behalf of Sinnissippi Centers, I would like to thank all our sponsors, golfers, Sinnissippi staff and board members, the staff and management of Deer Valley Golf Club and Deer Valley Banquets, and others who made the 31st Annual Sinnissippi Centers’ Golf Open a success!

It’s a long list of individuals and organizations who played a part that we can’t list in its entirety here, and it shows how no one can ever achieve such success alone but can do much with the help of their community members. While we can’t mention them all, we would like to put the spotlight on a few of the organizations and individuals who played a part in the Golf Open: Ken Nelson Auto Group, Sauk Valley Bank, Boss Carpet one Floor & Home, CGH Medical Center, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Genoa Healthcare, Pinney Printing, Larry & Ann Prindaville, Sauk Valley Community College and Jim Grot, and Sterling Federal Bank. Thanks to everyone who came and helped us raise funds to support veteran services at Sinnissippi Centers.

Andrew Jackson,

Marketing Coordinator, Sinnissippi Centers, Inc.