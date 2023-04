A shout out to KSB Hospital: I recently had a short stay at the hospital. I was impressed with the professionalism of the doctors, nurses and CNAs in the ER and the ICU.

To have a hospital in our area with high-quality staff is a blessing. I have stayed in larger hospitals, and the patient care here is just as good, if not better, than any of them. Thank you, KSB Hospital. We are blessed to have you here. Keep up the good work.

Pat Kazmerski

Dixon