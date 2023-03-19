Letter: Opposed to home-school parents as school board candidates

I have recently discovered that two out of the six candidates running for the school board in Polo home-school their children.

People who home-school their children have no business making decisions for our school district. They do not support our schools. It seems to me, that people who do this have an ax to grind.

Local elections are important. Pay attention to them and vote in the consolidated election Tuesday, April 4. Your child’s future education may depend on it.

I will be voting for Jennifer L. Grobe, Deanna Mumford, Richard Knutson, and Suzanne Hall Stout.

Muriel Messer

Polo