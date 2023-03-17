Letter: Remember those who served in Vietnam

To the Editor:

The Vietnam War Veterans Day will be Wednesday, March 29.

Illinois had 208,588 soldiers serve in Vietnam, and 2,930 of them paid with their lives.

Many soldiers returned with visible wounds, but many also returned with wounded souls that may never fully heal.

Remember the veterans who fought bravely and gave up their lives fighting for our world’s freedom.

Today, veterans return home to crowds of well-wishers and parades. Vietnam veterans returned to such public animosity that they were warned not to wear their uniforms off the plane or in public after going home. They received no welcoming crowds or ticker-tape parades.

Honor the Vietnam War veterans that you know. A phone call or card can let them know that you remember them. Say a prayer for those we lost, and only God knows where they rest.

We remember.

Carol Chandler

Dixon