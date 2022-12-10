Letter: Thank you volunteers and sponsors of Sterling tree lighting

Friday, I had the privilege of riding with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the horse and carriage provided by Carriage Springs Farm.

It was an incredible sight riding up to the tree and seeing hundreds of people gather for the tree lighting. Most importantly, I want to thank this community. The atmosphere was fun and festive; thanks to all who attended.

Thank you to the city of Sterling, Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Whiteside County Sheriff, and Sterling Public Works for event safety; to Grummert’s Hardware, Kunes RV Sterling, Rock Falls High School choir students Ariana Diaz and Alliah Haines-Penny, Rock Falls Middle School Band, Elaine Hand; and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

We are grateful to the Sterling High School FFA, Sauk Valley Community College Impact, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, and others who donated time, talents, and energy.

Santa’s workshop provided games and activities with help from Amazing Grace Church, Bluebird Network, Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Christ Lutheran School Boosters, Genesee Hillbillies/4H, LSSI, Sterling Moose Lodge, NAMI, NCCHS National Honor Society, NICIL, Renewal by Anderson, Rock Falls High School Optimist Club, ROE #47, Sauk Valley Bank, Serve Pro, Sterling High School Intro to Education, Sterling High School Key Club, Sterling High School Student Council, Sterling Public Library, Sterling Rock Falls Family YMCA, Surf Internet, WCHCP, YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Woodlawn Arts Academy, and Sterling Kiwanis.

To the downtown merchants, thank you for staying open late, offering specials and treats, and welcoming everyone in.

Finally, thank you to the sponsors: Walmart Supply Chain, Candlelight Group, CGH Medical Center, Sterling Federal Bank, Midland States Bank, SBM, Showplace Antiques, Lundstrom Florist, The Caring Center, ComEd, Sterling Chevy, Helm, PC Tech 2U, Illinois American Water, Xfinity, Bluebird Network, and Rock Falls Tourism.

Kris Noble, executive director Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

Sterling

Backlit by the Christmas tree at Library Plaza in downtown Sterling, Santa and Mrs. Claus take in the pageantry of the Seasonal Sights and Sounds festival on Friday. (Troy Taylor)