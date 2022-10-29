Letter: Vote yes on the public safety tax

To the Editor.

The Whiteside County November election ballot has a proposal for a one percent sales tax to be used exclusively for the purposes of public safety.

This revenue would be utilized on a county-wide basis to bolster first responders, 911, communications and other programs related to providing public safety services to the residents, visitors and travelers of Whiteside County.

Why a sales tax?

A sales tax allows those individuals who do business in Whiteside, but don’t reside here, to assist in supporting the vital services the county provides.

This tax would not apply to groceries, medicine, vehicles, and many other items. Additionally, the revenue generated could reduce the potential for property tax increases or cuts in services in the future.

When you vote, please consider supporting this measure and vote “yes” on the Public Safety Tax.

David Pilgrim

Rock Falls