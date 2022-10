To the Editor:

My name is Kelly Wilhelmi. I am eternally grateful that I was able to serve as Whiteside County sheriff from 2008 to 2018.

You believed in me enough to elect me twice. I am asking you to believe in me again and vote to reelect John Booker as your sheriff.

John Booker is the only candidate in this race who has the experience, ability, integrity and sound moral judgement to successfully lead the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Wilhelmi

Sterling