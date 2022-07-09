Letter: Abortion fight must continue until it is illegal and unthinkable

To the Editor:

After the overturning of Roe and Casey, it has become the common refrain among many that the issue of abortion has been relinquished to the states so that they may decide for themselves the legality of abortion within their borders. This is true and should be celebrated as a monumental win. But we must not forget that abortion will remain a national issue.

In the opinion of the court, Justice Alito states, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

This does not exempt our national representatives. It is vital that we continue to elect to Congress those who will work to protect life, whether it be through legislation or constitutional amendment.

Likewise, we still need presidents and senators who will nominate and approve originalist judges.

In sum, we must continue to fight for a day when abortion is both illegal and unthinkable nationwide.

David Swegle

Dixon