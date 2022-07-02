Letter: Time to go cold turkey on China-made goods

The current U.S. China trade deficit is north of $350 billion (as reported by the New York Times and others).

That’s 70 times what U.S. defense spending to Ukraine is (according to the Department of Defense).

Follow the money: Tax money directly to the Ukrainian war effort, which I support. Then cash from from U.S. consumers to China, which it is now spending on cut-rate Russian energy.

Is it a coincidence Putin finalized an energy deal with China and then launched the Ukraine invasion on Thursday, Feb. 24? I reckon not.

I often feel my vote doesn’t count for much because of the endless dysfunction in all levels of government. But I have direct control over my consumer dollar. China will not receive one additional dime from me.

William Bencini

Dixon