Letter: Voters are the check on Congress

To the Editor:

With the primary coming up, I have started to ask myself how long some of these candidates have been in office.

According to the 22nd Amendment, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” This means they would no longer be eligible to run for that office.

Whereas, within the Legislative branch, there is an indefinite number of terms any member (may serve). There seems to be quite an imbalance of power. Where are the checks and balances that we as the American people can place upon Congress?

We need to remind them that they, in fact, work for us and not the other way around.

Kinzie Reins

Sterling